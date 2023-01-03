Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. The 24-year-old defensive back for the Buffalo Bills was taken off the field on a stretcher after a frightening incident that led to the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals being postponed. He is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Buffalo Bills said in a statement on social media early Tuesday morning. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also confirmed the official postponement of the game due to the circumstances.

"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed," Goodell announced. "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's friend and marketing rep, tweeted on Monday night, "Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

During the first quarter of Monday's match-up, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. Shortly after, however, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

Medical personnel rushed out onto the field with a stretcher to get Hamlin out of the stadium to receive medical treatment. An ambulance was driven onto the field to attend to Hamlin, and medics reportedly gave the 24-year-old athlete CPR.

He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Players from both teams appeared to be deeply shaken, with many on his team moved to tears by the frightening incident. The Bills held a group prayer after Hamlin was taken off the field.