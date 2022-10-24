'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage

The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.

"I'm a big believer in celebrating every moment," Jordan says in a scene as the montage ends with a title card reading: "Forever a part of the Fox family."

The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, starred on Call Me Kat as cafe baker Phil alongside Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode 9 this week. The show shut down production in the wake of Jordan’s death.

The cast and producers of the FOX series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.

"There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," the statement began. "We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

The statement continued, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported.

The funnyman, who went viral for his hilarious Instagram videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, had a vibrant career, first staring in commercials and eventually winning an Emmy in 2006 for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. He also appeared on countless TV shows, including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marked his latest role.

On the film side, he had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy, and according to his IMDb page, the late actor and comedian was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a film in pre-production, in which Jordan was cast as the leading role.

For more on Jordan, check out some of his best moments with ET through the years below.