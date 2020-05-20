Calvin Harris Says Doctors Had to Restart His Heart in 2014

Calvin Harris revealed on Twitter that he suffered a scary health emergency in 2014.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Scottish DJ said that during the big year for him, his heart had to get "restarted in the ER."

"Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER...this sort of stuff happened in between," he wrote alongside footage from his performance at the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas in June of that year.

In 2014, Harris canceled several performances like the MTV European Music Awards, and shared that he had "heart problems" that needed to be "fixed." He later shared that he had arrhythmia, a heart condition characterized by an irregular heartbeat.

In 2018, he told a fan on Twitter that he had been sober for four years in part due to his arrhythmia.

"Aye things are a bit less fun but haven't had an arrhythmia since 2014," he wrote. "The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son."

