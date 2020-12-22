Cameron Douglas and Girlfriend Viviane Thibes Welcome Baby Boy

Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes' family just got bigger! The 42-year-old actor and his girlfriend welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Ryder. Cameron shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Tuesday, along with the first family pic. Cameron and Viviane are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Lua Lizzy.

"Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas," he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Viviane also posted the same photo on her profile, adding, "This year has been really tough on all of us , but God has sent us a blessing 🙏 Ryder I love you so much 💕."

Cameron's father, Micheal Douglas, and stepmom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, congratulated the parents.

Michael wrote, "So happy for Viviane and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present."

The actress, meanwhile, added, "Lua's Face!😂😂😂😂😂like ......'whatever.......' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

ET had spoken with Cameron three years ago, right before he became a father for the first time.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Cameron told ET. "It's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter."

After Cameron welcomed his little girl, Michael gushed about his granddaughter to ET, expressing, "Lua is the most beautiful little girl. I couldn't be more happy, and it's just great to see him be such a great father."