Cameron Mathison Gives Health Update After Cancer Battle, Shares How He's Changed (Exclusive)

Cameron Mathison was looking and feeling good at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night. While at the event, the 52-year-old General Hospital star and former ET correspondent gave fans an update on his health after undergoing surgery and treatment for kidney cancer back in 2019.

"I'm feeling strong, feeling healthy, [and] figuring a lot of stuff out that I had kind of going wrong that I didn’t really know about," Mathison told ET's Deidre Behar while on the Daytime Emmys red carpet. "But honestly, never better. I think I’m as strong as I was in my mid-20s. I have more energy than I had 20 years ago."

As for his takeaways following his cancer battle, Mathison shared, "If you go through a cancer journey, where I didn’t know if I was going to die or not or what, you can’t go through something like that without it moving you. My willingness and desire to help others has really increased, my gratitude for enjoying life. I think maybe it’s also influenced my decision to have more balance in my life and not work nonstop."

He added, "I’ve definitely got a different perspective on life for sure from this experience."

And while Mathison had some fans at the awards show (Tamron Hall told ET she was excited to see him), the TV personality said he was most looking forward to connecting with ET's own Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who hosted this year's Daytime Emmys.

"They’re the two best hosts on the planet," he gushed. "Once they host tonight, they’re gonna host every year."

Mathison even pitched that perhaps at next year's Daytime Emmys, he host with Frazier and Turner. "Next year is going to be Nischelle, Kevin and me," he mused. "That’s the only way we're gonna step it up next year, guys! I’m gonna be back with the two legends."

