Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Attend Protest in Miami Following George Floyd's Death

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have joined a protest in Miami, Florida, following the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died on Monday after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cabello and Mendes, who have been quarantining together, were spotted walking alongside demonstrators on Sunday. Mendes, 21, was dressed in all black as he held a Black Lives Matter sign above his head. Cabello, 23, was seen walking ahead of him with her own sign.

The pair have also spoken out about Floyd's death on social media. On Saturday, Cabello wrote, "I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity... I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them."

"I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice," she continued. "We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe."

Mendes shared in his post, "I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice crying for help is bone chilling and it f**king breaks my heart. I'm so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can't imagine what life dealing with racism so constantly is like."

"As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem but that I am part of the problem. That is has long due been time to not only 'not accept' racism, but to become anti-racist. That all of us that are in the majority, can't sit idle any longer while the minority are suffering. It's time for ALL humans to demand change. This needs to be EVERYONE's fight," he continued.

"WE need to start to really listen to & help amplify black voices. To make their struggles known and to reject racism. It's time to take action on that feeling in your heart that knows how wrong this is. This can NOT be the world our children of the future live in. The time for change is long overdue & we can't rest until change is what we get," Mendes added. "Please follow some of these resources to get more info on how you can take action: @colorofchange, @thedreamdefenders, @blklivesmatter, @aclumn, @mnfreedomfund."

Cabello and Mendes aren't the only celebs to join protests following Floyd's death. Stars like Ariana Grande, Halsey and Emily Ratajkowski have joined various protests across the U.S., while other stars like Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and Steve Carell have donated money to help bail out protestors.

See more in the video below.