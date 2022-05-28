Camila Cabello Dazzles at UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello put on a show before the show at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

The 25-year-old singer strutted onto the field Saturday at Stade de France in Paris ahead of the highly-anticipated match between Liverpool and Real Madrid and gave a vibrant carnival-themed performance with help from a throng of dancers dressed in colorful attire.

Cabello was carried out onto the field and sang her heart out before performing some of her best hits, including "Señorita," "Bam Bam," "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet." She looked stunning as ever in an all-white ensemble, crop top and knee-high boots. Real Madrid came out on top, 1-0, in a match that was aired in more than 200 countries, but it seems Cabello really stole the show.

Following the performance, fans took to social media to give Cabello a virtual standing ovation. One fan even tweeted at Cabello telling the singer she gave off serious World Cup vibes. The fan wrote, "Camila Cabello's performance was so beautiful. It gave me World Cup vibes not only Champions League. Her bringing culture back to football is incredible."

Another fan tweeted, "Wow @Camila_Cabello absolutely smashed her performance at @ChampionsLeague final tonight so proud of you Camila you slayed queen."

Then there was this tweet from a dad who said, "My daughter who doesn't watch football often, now watches the #ChampionsLeagueFinal because of @Camila_Cabello."

Cabello, who is a noted huge soccer fan, made the most of her recent trip to Paris and clearly was excited about the performance. The Familia posed in front of the Eiffel Tower on Friday, with soccer ball in hand.