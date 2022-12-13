Canceled, Renewed and Limited Streaming Series 2022: See the Full List

With so much content now available on television, it's hard to keep track of which shows were canceled, renewed – or was just a limited run. And sifting through all the news and updates can be nearly impossible, especially among all the streaming platforms, which don't follow the typical flow of linear networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

Speaking of those networks, ET's been tracking the status of all the primetime programming. We've also put together a continuously updated roundup of the major original scripted series available on the biggest streaming platforms including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and a few select others.

So, if you're like ET and want to stay on top of which series are here to stay and which ones are done and gone, then keep this page handy – and check back often as these services announce renewals and cancellations as often as new programming drops any day of the week.

Apple TV+

Acapulco – renewed for season 2

The Afterparty – renewed for season 2

Bad Sisters – renewed for season 2

Black Bird (2022) – limited series

Central Park – renewed for season 3

Echo 3 – TBD

The Essex Serpent (2022) – limited series

Five Days at Memorial (2022) – limited series

For All Mankind – renewed for season 4

Foundation – renewed for season 2

Hello Tomorrow! – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Invasion – renewed for season 2

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (2022) – limited series

Little America – renewed for season 2

Loot – renewed for season 2

The Morning Show – renewed for season 3

The Mosquito Coast – renewed for season 2

Mythic Quest – renewed for season 4

Pachinko – renewed for season 2

Physical – renewed for season 3

Roar – TBD

See – canceled after season 3

Servant – canceled after season 4 (airing in 2023)

Severance – renewed for season 2

Schmigadoon! – renewed for season 2

Shantaram – TBD

Shining Girls – TBD

Shrinking – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Slow Horses – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Surface – renewed for season 2

Suspicion – TBD

Swagger – renewed for season 2

Ted Lasso – renewed for season 3

Tehran – renewed for season 2

Truth Be Told – renewed for season 3

Trying – renewed for season 4

WeCrashed (2022) – limited series

Other Platforms

Bruh (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Dark Winds (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

First Wives Club(BET+) – renewed for season 3

Interview With the Vampire (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Kin (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Mayfair Witches (AMC+) – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Moonhaven (AMC+) – canceled after season 1

Real Husbands of Hollywood Revival (BET+) – TBD

Zatima (BET+) – TBD