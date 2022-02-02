Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Bob Saget Was the First Man She Saw Cry

Candace Cameron Bure will also keep Bob Saget close to her heart.

The actress first met the late comedian when she was 10 year old and portrayed his TV daughter, D.J. Tanner, on Full House. In a sneak peek of her upcoming interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Bure, 45, reveals that Saget was the first man she ever saw cry, and why that made him so special.

"One of the things that made Bob so special, he was so emotionally available all the time," Bure tells Kotb about how emotionally available her TV dad was. "And he was really the first person in my life, as a man, that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations. I felt so safe with him."

"If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes," she adds. "Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him -- and that’s why it makes it so hard."

Bure's full interview with Kotb, will air on Thursday's Today.

Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. The actor performed a standup set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida, just hours before his death.

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report stated he was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

There has been an outpouring of love and tributes dedicated to Saget. Bure, and the rest of the Full House cast, as well as many close friends and celebrities, have all honored him by sharing memories of him online.

Bure and stylist Erin Noël designed a sweatshirt to raise money for scleroderma research, a cause the Full House star cared about. The actress showed off the sweatshirt, which reads "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," in a pic with her and Saget's Full House co-star, Dave Coulier.

"I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," Bure wrote alongside the pic, before tagging Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to reveal that she had a sweatshirt made for her too.

Bure previously posted about how Saget was "always" giving her hugs, even sharing pics through the years of him doing just that.

Bure first reacted to Saget's death in a tweet, writing, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

This week, John Stamos also shared that his son, Billy, is now a Full House fan and jokingly blamed his late friend and co-star.