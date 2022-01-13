Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos of Late Bob Saget 'Always' Giving Her a Hug

Candace Cameron Bure is thinking back on happy moments with Bob Saget. The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to remember all the times her late Full House co-star gave her a hug.

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

"Always hugs. Always," Bure wrote alongside the first of five pics of Saget offering her and one other person a hug. The other shots were taken on the set of Fuller House.

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Two of the pics showed fellow co-star Jodie Sweetin getting in on the Saget hug too.

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Instagram / Candace Cameron Bure

Bure first reacted to Saget's death in a tweet, writing, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life," she shared. "I loved him so much."

"I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye," Bure posted on Instagram shortly thereafter. "Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough."

Later, she posted a lengthier tribute to her TV dad.

"Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue," she wrote. "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud."

"We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old," Bure continued. "You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again."

Bure added, "I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, 'oh, btw, it’s me Bob' after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you."

The actress concluded her post by writing, "I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack.

While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."