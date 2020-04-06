Cara Delevingne Says She Identifies as Pansexual

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her sexuality. In a new interview with Variety for Pride Month, the 27-year-old actress and model reveals that she identifies as pansexual.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," Delevingne shares, meaning that she is attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender identity. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person -- and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."

Delevingne came out as bisexual in 2015 and shared in 2018 that she identifies as gender-fluid. The model was most recently in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, though the pair recently split after nearly two years of dating.

"I've always felt bad for anyone I've ever been in a relationship with," Delevingne tells Variety. "It's very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it's why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things."

When it comes to being open about her sexuality, however, the Carnival Row star is proud to be taking a different approach.

"Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don't have to apologize or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost," she shares.

"Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn't hiding anything anymore," she adds. "And the person I hid it from the most was myself."

