Cardi B Claps Back After #CardiBIsOverParty Starts Trending on Twitter

Cardi B isn't fighting back against those trying to cancel her.

After noticing that #CardiBIsOverParty was trending on Twitter on Thursday morning, the 27-year-old rapper posted a video in response to the rumors that led to the hashtag.

"I woke up and I'm seeing that they're trying to make ‘Cardi B Is Cancelled Party.' I'm like what the f**k. I'm not doing anything," she told her followers. "So now I see these people I guess are editing or they're claiming I have a fake Instagram. I don't know, these people must think that I'm a 15-year-old girl."

Cardi also addressed allegations that she's feuding with Ariana Grande, and noted that this is not the case because, according to her, the Instagram account that started this rumor is fake.

"Ariana Grande? I don't even have a problem with her," she declared. "Why would I ever talk about her? I like her music. I don't know."

Not backing down, the "I Like It" emcee continued, "If I had issues with anybody, my team wouldn't even talk to nobody that I have issues with. I don't even have issues with any of these girls… Don't make lies about me. It's tiring. It's annoying."

After Cardi addressed the rumors and the hashtag, #CardiBIsComing and #WeLoveYouCardi started showing up on Twitter to the delight of the rapper.

"I'm seeing so much love from, not only my fans, but just random people that are not fan account pages, are just having my back and realizing how f**ked people could do certain s**t. It's crazy how that s**t backfired on the devil," she said in a separate post. "I'm so thankful, I'm so grateful for you guys. Thank you for making those other hashtags trend."

In addition, Cardi also retweeted several messages from fans who spoke out in defense of her.

