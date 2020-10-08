Cardi B Defends Putting Kylie Jenner in Her 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B is speaking out after fans criticized her for including Kylie Jenner in her recent music video. The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday to defend her decision to include the makeup mogul in the music video for "WAP," which she collaborated on with Megan Thee Stallion.

Stars including Rosalia and Normani also appeared in the music video, but it was Kylie's cameo that drew ire from fans, something they expressed on Twitter and through an online petition to remove her from the video. So far, the petition has more than 60,000 signatures.

"Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down a hall and opened a door," one fan wrote on Twitter of Kylie and Normani's appearances, the latter of whom performed an epic dance. "If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is."

Cardi responded to the fan's message in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"Normani is one of the best female artist[s] that dances like she dances her f**kin a** off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?" Cardi questioned. "The best part of the song is the beat and hook. It['s] what makes you want to shake your a**."

"Not everything is about race," she added. "There's issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. [This] is not about f**kin race."

One fan seemed to understand Cardi's point of view, writing, "Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!"

"Exactly," Cardi agreed.

The rapper also addressed why she invited the makeup mogul to participate in the video, citing Kylie and her family's kindness to her as the overarching reason.

"Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid['s] b-day party," Cardi wrote of Kylie's daughter, Stormi's, bash.

Cardi added that her husband, Offset, and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, are "real close," and also noted that Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, has "been giving me advice on certain things."

