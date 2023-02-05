Cardi B Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dramatic Hooded Cutout Gown

Cardi B on the carpet! The "Up" artist brought the heat to this year's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, stunning in a dramatic blue gown with swooping shoulders and a hood that moved across her arms and over her head.

The dress also featured a long train, and Cardi paired the look with diamond jewelry and a sleek black manicure. She walked the carpet with her partner, Offset, who wore a white jacket and beaded collar.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cardi -- who won a GRAMMY in 2019 for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy -- was one of the A-list presenters at Sunday's show, which was once again hosted by Trevor Noah.

Apart from Cardi, additional musical superstars presenting awards at Sunday's show include Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meanwhile, there are a slew of A-list actors, comics and public figures set to lend their presence to the grand occasion, including James Corden, Dwayne Johnson, Billy Crystal and first lady Jill Biden, to name just a few.

The 2023 GRAMMYs broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.