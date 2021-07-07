Cardi B Managed to Hide Her Pregnancy While Wearing a Skintight Bodysuit

Cardi B managed to hide her baby bump from fans without changing up her style. In a recent TikTok video, the 28-year-old rapper, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset, revealed that her baby bump was already pretty big in photos she posted on June 11 where she's seen sporting a skintight blue optical illusion bodysuit.

"They gonna know," she captioned a video from the photo shoot where she puts her stomach more on display when she turns to the side. Head-on, however, it's almost impossible to see her growing bump.

Also in the Instagram pics shared last month, Cardi is completely turned around and looking over her shoulder, so as not to show her stomach.

The emcee broke the news to fans that she was expecting at this year's BET Awards with Offset by her side. In addition, she posted photos from a maternity shoot she did with the Migos rapper and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗," Cardi shared before adding of Kulture, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and [my sister] Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽."