Cardi B on Raising Her Kids to Understand Their Privilege and Why She Never Hired a Nanny

Cardi B is juggling life as a superstar and mom of two. The 29-year-old rapper opens up about motherhood during a new interview with Vogue Singapore and explains her reason for not enlisting the help of a nanny despite having a busy schedule.

Cardi -- who shares 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, and 10-month-old son, Wave, with Offset -- first explains that both of her children had recently fallen sick at the same time, which pushed the interview back 24 hours because of the infant's emergency room visit.

“It’s been very stressful,” she says. “I’ve been up all night and all day with my baby for the past two days—but what can you do, you know?”

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” she adds, before explaining how the recent events had her thinking about her childhood with sister Hennessy. “I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my mum more—having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”

Cardi reflects on what she thought motherhood would be like, sharing that she thought she’d hire help to travel with her while she works, but that all changed when Kulture arrived.

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’,” she says. “ When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

The support Cardi gets from her husband and family isn’t lost on her, though she admits she doesn’t take advantage of her mother, Clara Almánzar’s, kindness when it comes to watching Kulture and Wave.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s,” she says. “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

Like any mom, Cardi is determined to raise her kids to be the best possible version of themselves. “I want her to do amazing things when she grows up,” she says of Kulture. "I want her to be smarter than me—just be the better version of me."

Cardi also wants her kids to understand the privilege they have being the children of two successful artists.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets,” she says. “Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a** for it.”

However, spoiling her kids isn't off limits. For example, earlier this week Offset gifted Kulture $50,000 in cash for her fourth birthday. Cardi, meanwhile, had the entire crowd at her concert in England sing "Happy Birthday" to her daughter.