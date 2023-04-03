Carly Pearce on Bonding With Gwen Stefani During Blake Shelton Tour: 'They are Hilarious' (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani's "Just a Girl" moment was a long time coming! The duo joined forces to perform No Doubt's iconic 1995 single at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday in Austin, Texas, with Pearce gushing over the bond they share earlier that night on the red carpet.

"I love her," Pearce, who recently opened for Blake Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, said of the pop star. "I've gotten to know her pretty well being on tour with Blake and she just is a true fan of songwriting, just like me. Just to be able to come together and have a real moment with somebody that you've gotten to know -- it's not just a collaboration out of nowhere -- it's going to be fun."

Stefani has embraced the country music community since she began dating Shelton back in 2015. The pair tied the knot on July 3, 2021 on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in a chapel built specifically for the occasion.

Sunday's CMT Music Awards served as a stylish date night for the couple, marking the first time they have ever attended the event together.

"She comes to life as the icon that we know when the microphone is in front of her, but she's very normal," Pearce said of Stefani. "I can see why she and Blake fell in love, because she's very normal."

"They are hilarious," she added.

As for whether Pearce and Stefani could keep the collaborations coming with a studio project, the "What He Didn't Do" singer says she'd "do it anytime, for sure."

Shelton, who has recorded four songs with his now-wife, recently told ET about one of the most hilariously appropriate gifts he recently received from a fan while on tour: a custom-made, rhinestone denim jacket emblazoned with "Mr. Stefani."

"I get a lot of gifts out on the road. Normally when we play a venue -- especially if it’s a basketball arena or hockey -- they’ll give us one of their jerseys of the team," he said earlier this year. "That night I walked in and I had this jean jacket with 'Mr. Stefani' written on it. I sent a picture of it to Gwen and she said, 'Whatever you do, don’t leave that there. You got to bring it home, I want that!'"

