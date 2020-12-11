Carly Pearce Reveals She Suffered a Major Accident Ahead of CMA Awards (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce had quite an adventure to get to the 2020 CMA Awards. The singer took home the award for Musical Event of the Year for her and Lee Brice's duet "I Hope You're Happy Now."

However, while talking to ET's Rachel Smith backstage on Wednesday, she revealed she suffered a major accident weeks before her big win.

"It's been an intense 10 days, I'll tell you," Pearce shared, noting Brice having to drop out of their performance after testing positive for COVID-19. "Right before all of that happened I had an accident…I fell on Halloween and had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, knocked my two front teeth out, was, like, completely mangled."

"So the fact that I'm standing here being able to talk and do all this, and the Lee and then the Charles [Kelley situation], it's just been like such an intense 10 days," she continued. "So this makes it all worth it. I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it's just awesome."

After Brice contracted the coronavirus, Charles Kelley was brought in to perform with her. The two pre-taped their duet before Kelley and his Lady A bandmates announced that they would not be attending the ceremony after a family member tested positive for the virus.

Through it all, Pearce is still able to celebrate her "surreal" win.

"I don't know how to explain it. I mean, it's truly like a dream come true," she marveled. "I've never held one of these and now that I know I get to have one is crazy…I'm like, this makes it worth it though. I'll knock my teeth out for a CMA Award."

She also shared that she's since spoken with Brice and Kelley, both of which she said are "doing good."

"I FaceTimed with Lee today. Everybody's good, they're just, you know, bummed that they can't be here," she noted.

