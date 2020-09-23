Carole Baskin Pulls Off Another Cat-Themed Routine for 'DWTS' In an Outfit Fit for a Tiger Queen

Carole Baskin is back for week two of Dancing With the Stars, and is once again bringing her purr-fect energy to the ballroom!

Following her highly-publicized debut to "Eye of the Tiger" last week, the Tiger King star and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, turned things up a notch on Tuesday night by dancing the Viennese Waltz to "What's New Pussycat" by Tom Jones.

Carole, 59, wore a stunning black-and-gold animal-print dress with a matching tiara, while Pasha rocked matching ensemble.

"That a big improvement," judge Derek Hough said. "I was impressed. ... And it's a 10 for the set, that was amazing."

"Your performance was shining! There was hope! It's not perfect, but there was hope!" Bruno Tonioli added.

"Overall, well done," Carrie Ann Inaba praised.

Carole and Pasha received a total score of 16/30 from the judges, a slight improvement from the 11/30 they earned for their Paso Doble during premiere night.

"Failing is never an option for me, so being at the bottom of the pack right now just propels me to work harder, dance longer and really work on the performance aspects," Carole wrote in her first guest blog for ET last week. "I'm the luckiest contestant on Dancing With the Stars because of being paired with Pasha."

"I have to work on my posture! I can do that," she continued, of how she was planning to improve from week one to week two. "In fact, that's really not a big lift for me, so I just have to really be aware and commit that purr-fect posture to muscle memory."

