Carole Baskin's 'DWTS' Debut Interrupted With a Commercial From Missing Husband's Family

Carole Baskin's highly-anticipated debut on Dancing With the Stars may have not been exactly what she expected.

During a commercial break for the dance competition show's premiere Monday night, a spot aired in local Florida markets that brought up allegations regarding the 1997 disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis. The story of his disappearance was featured in Netflix's Tiger King. Joe Exotic alleged in the docuseries that Baskin killed Lewis, a claim she has vehemently denied.

The commercial featured Lewis' three daughters, Gale, Lynda and Donna, along with his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family attorney.

"We need to know what happened to our father," Donna said, as the family attorney revealed their $100,00 reward for information, and encouraged viewers to call their tip line.

Speaking with ET earlier this month, Baskin said her appearance on Dancing With the Stars was all about the cats.

"There's plenty of wrongs but this isn't about me. This is about the cats and they were the real losers in Tiger King. There was [little] attention paid to what those cats go through," she explained. "So I am really hoping that Dancing With the Stars will keep those cats first and foremost in the front of the viewers so that they are constantly thinking about those cats being in cages and being exploited so that we can change that and end the private possession and the cub handling."

"In my case, I have always been strictly focused on protecting big cats and saving them in the wild," she continued. "The editors of Tiger King chose not to focus on that part of what I do. I'm really hoping the editors of Dancing With the Stars do."

Baskin said after "people screaming how much they hated me" amid Tiger King, she thinks negativity will be "dissipating."

"The more people are learning about the real issues -- because thankfully it is in the public discussion now and people are starting to research it and they're finding out that tigers are disappearing in the wild and they're finding out that breeding them in cages is not saving them in the wild... So as more and more of that information gets out there, there's less and less negativity," she shared.

