Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Leave of Absence From 'The Talk' to Focus on Her Well-Being

Carrie Ann Inaba is prioritizing her health. On Monday, Inaba shared on Instagram that she's taking a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her well-being.

Inaba posted a video with a message to her fans, and also thanked her Talk family for their love and support. The 53-year-old dancer is a co-host on the CBS talk show alongside Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots.

"Hi, everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally, that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being," Inaba said. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing, so, I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care."

Inaba, who tagged the post #autoimmunewarrior and #toughchoices, quickly received supportive comments from Patti Stanger, Peta Murgatroyd, Kelly Ripa, Chrishell Stause and more.

ET has learned that Underwood, Welteroth and Kloots will be joined by guest co-hosts while Inaba takes a leave of absence from the show. Jerry O'Connell was the first of these guest co-hosts and he wasted no time sharing his "Da Butt" dancing skills a la Glenn Close.

In March, Inaba previously took time off from The Talk and in an Instagram Story video, she shared that she was experiencing pain.

"Not sure exactly what's been happening, but my arms started to go numb, and I was having sharp shooting pains as well, as well as the normal pain that I have every day which is pretty much getting unbearable," she said while lying in bed. "So, I've taken a few days off The Talk."

In February, Inaba wrote about her struggle with chronic illness on her website. "I've been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis. For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable."