Cassie Mourns Death of Her Grandfather in Heartfelt Post

Cassie is mourning the death of her grandfather. The singer paid tribute to her grandpa on Instagram on Sunday, saying goodbye to her beloved "Pop."

"I wish I could hug you. I miss and love you, Pop. I pray that you can feel my heart," Cassie wrote alongside a photo of herself cuddled up to her grandfather, with them smiling from ear to ear.

"Sending all of my love to Nana and my entire family. I wish I could be with you guys right now. I love you 💔♥️," she added.

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, commented on her post, "Such a great man." Other stars like Kelly Rowland and Jeannie Mai also offered their support.

Cassie and Alex got engaged last August and married just two weeks later in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. She and Diddy split about one year earlier, in October 2018. Diddy and Cassie were romantically linked as far back as 2007, and, just two months after a source told ET they had broken up, Cassie and Alex went public with their relationship.

The "Don't Play It Safe" singer welcomed her first child with Alex, a baby girl named Frankie, last December. She shared the first photo of her daughter a month later.