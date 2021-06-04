Catelynn Lowell Gives Advice to '16 and Pregnant's Abygail on Smashing Teen Mom Stereotypes (Exclusive)

No one knows how to navigate the 16 and Pregnant/Teen Mom world better than Catelynn Lowell. The 29-year-old MTV star made her debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and has continued to star on the spinoff series Teen Mom OG.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Catelynn and new 16 and Pregnant star Abygail Reade, and Catelynn gave Abygail some sage wisdom about navigating the reality TV waters while expecting and later welcoming a baby girl.

"I just wanted to say just from the little bit that you shared so far that keep doing what you're doing," Catelynn tells the Nevada resident.

Catelynn added that the 17-year-old college student should stay in school, saying, "I think you have a great mindset of how you really want to focus on school and stuff because, of course -- as you probably know -- that is going to be so beneficial to you and your daughter for the future. Break those statistics. Beat those stereotypes of being a young mom. Finish school, do what you need to do so that way you have what you need."

Catelynn, who has stayed with her husband and the father of all three of her children, Tyler Baltierra, was also impressed with Abygail's boyfriend, Adrian, who appears to be a supportive partner to her.

"I think he's an absolute keeper," Catelynn says of Adrian. "He sounds very supportive in what you wanted to do from the beginning. I think that's amazing because like you said, a lot of teen moms don't have the support of their child's father."

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. And 16 and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.