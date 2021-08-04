'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby No. 3

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo's family is expanding! The couple is expecting their third child together, Schulman announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The Catfish: The TV Show star shared the news alongside a cute family snap of himself, Perlongo and their kids all showing off their bellies. Schulman and Perlongo, who married in July 2017, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Cleo and 2-year-old son Beau.

"WE’RE PREGNANT!!! 🥰🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick 📸: @arnold_daniel," Schulman wrote on Instagram, as fans expressed their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.

Perlongo wrote in her own post, "You guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake 🤗🤗🤗 #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT 🤪🚀."

"Hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee," she continued. "For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN 😛 link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do)."

"Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?!gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd," Perlongo concluded. "Wish us luck. 🥰💫💫💫."

It's been an eventful time for Schulman, who placed second on the last season of Dancing With the Stars.

"Look, we can all agree Dancing With the Stars is a hoot. I don't wanna offend anyone, but it's pretty silly. I mean, it's ridiculous," Schulman joked to ET last December. "It's a big, fun, ridiculous show that I enjoyed thoroughly, but winning for me was never the objective. Obviously, it's something to sort of focus on, but for me, it was just about dancing and performing and my love of the performing arts."

"What's held me back from dancing, I think, more in my adult life was the concern of not being as good as I would have liked to have been ... I'm always comparing myself," he added. "So I gave myself permission just to have fun and enjoy it and work hard, and I was happy and proud of what I was able to achieve."

See more in the video below.