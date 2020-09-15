CBS All Access to Rebrand as Paramount Plus in 2021

CBS All Access is rebranding!

The streaming service -- which features a library of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from the ViacomCBS family, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more -- will be known as Paramount+ starting in early 2021.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," ViacomCBS CEO and President Bob Bakish said. "With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

The streaming service also announced plans for a revival of Girlfriends spinoff The Game, as well as several new original projects, including The Offer, a scripted limited series from Escape at Dannemora writer and producer Michael Tolkin, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences behind the scenes of making The Godfather.

Lioness, a spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and based on a real-life spy program, will follow a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Other new offerings will include MTV's Behind the Music - The Top 40 -- which will unlock MTV's Behind the Music vault to look back at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes -- and The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS investigative drama Criminal Minds.

The CBS All Access library is already the exclusive domestic home to Star Trek, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Other originals include acclaimed offerings such as The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, and Why Women Kill, and the upcoming series The Stand, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Guilty Party and more.

See more on the streaming service in the video below.