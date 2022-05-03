Celeb Couples Steal the Spotlight at 2022 Met Gala -- See all the Romantic Red Carpet Pairs!

Romance in the air and high fashion on the carpet! It appears that this year's Met Gala was the perfect date night opportunity for some of showbusiness' hottest couples.

The carpet kicked off in earnest with the splashy arrival of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively pulled off a striking wardrobe transformation on the red carpet itself, revealing a copper and patina colored ensemble modeled after the New York City skyline, while Reynolds kicked off the look a lot of guys wore for the evening -- traditional and elegant tuxedo, in the style of America's famous business magnates and robber barons from the turn of the century.

Which actually makes sense, considering this year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, circa 1870-1900, which was an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality and civil unrest.

However, the theme of 1900s opulence was embraced by many of the night's superstar couples, who smiled for the cameras and, in many cases, packed on the PDA in the middle of the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Here's a look at all the biggest celeb couples who turned up the heat at this year's Met Gala!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Even Spiegel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman

John Shearer/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

James Corden and Julia Carey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Henry Golding and Liv Lo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Check out the gallery below for a look at all of the celebs who rocked some memorable looks on the carpet at this year's Met Gala!