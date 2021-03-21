Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin Welcomes First Child With Husband Mike Rosenthal

Congrats to Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal! The celebrity hairstylist and her photographer husband welcomed their first child on March 5, she announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"Never say never!" Atkin wrote alongside sweet photos of River's first days at home. "Meet River Julién Rosenthal 7.10lbs born 3/5/21."

"We are so in love with this little man. ♥️💫," she added. "To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we’re asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River’s name. We truly don’t need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all) Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. 🍼."

Atkin -- who often works with celebs like Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashian-Jenner family -- added that she and Rosenthal are working on editing "our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings."

"Stay tuned ♥️💫 (ps I told y’all I’m good at keeping secrets)," she noted.

The couple received tons of well wishes in the comments. "Omggg I couldn’t be happier for you. Congrats to you both!! ❤️❤️❤️," Lily Collins wrote.

"Congratulations my boo bear!!!!!!!!" Khloe Kardashian added. "I love River!!!! I'm so happy for you!!!!!!!!"

Emily Ratajkowski, Desi Perkins, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Shay Mitchell, Lily Aldridge, Jenna Dewan, Cassie and more also expressed their congratulations.

