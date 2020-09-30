Celebs React to Joe Biden and Donald Trump's First Presidential Debate

Tuesday's most tweeted about reality competition was the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The 90 minutes offered up as much drama as Love Island, though with far more real-world stakes than, say, The Masked Singer. To say the least, there was plenty to tweet about.

Broadcasting live from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and moderated by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, the debate's itinerary saw Biden and Trump go head-to-head on the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities and the integrity of the election.

Trump kids looking like they’re at a murder mystery dinner. #debates2020 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 30, 2020

The debate began with Trump's recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with Trump claiming she will be "as good as anybody who has served on that court." Biden countered, "It's just not appropriate to do this before the election."

The Public overwhelming want to wait until after the election to appoint another Supreme Court Justice. Especially considering that this President lost the popular vote. #Debates2020 #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

While Trump is dragging his feet getting relief to the people and he's trying to jam through this supreme court pick. This nomination risks: our healthcare, the right to vote, clean air and Women's right to reproductive health care. #Debates2020 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

As the topic turned to health care, the debate heated up with Trump repeatedly bringing up Bernie Sanders and Biden calling out Trump for speaking over him: "Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?"

And they say the View suffers from crosstalk. Puleeze. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 30, 2020

Biden just told the liar to shut up. This is getting good. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) September 30, 2020

"Will you shut up, man!"



In that moment, Joe Biden was speaking for all of us. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 30, 2020

On the topic of COVID-19, Biden brought up Trump's reaction to the coronavirus death toll ("It is what it is, because you are who you are," he said) and blasted Trump for having no plan. For his part, Trump chalked it up to "fake media" and said the public will have a vaccine "soon."

THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS #Debates2020 https://t.co/SwxUCNYCWD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

“You panicked.” @JoeBiden addressing the executive leader on his handling of Covid. #Debates2020 — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) September 30, 2020

This is what happens when you elect a sociopathic reality show host to run not only the country but to dictate how we communicate with each other about deadly serious issues. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

This is what makes @JoeBiden special. Talking direct to the people. “How many of you at home have an empty chair at your kitchen table because you lost someone to Covid.” Makes it personal. #Debates2020 — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) September 30, 2020

The topic devolved, largely from Trump's size, on who plays golf more, who's smarter and the size of their respective rallies. (Biden has opted not to hold in-person rallies amid the ongoing pandemic.)

This is beyond depressing.



We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, our lives are at risk, and we can’t get a serious response about how its being handled.#Debates2020 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 30, 2020

How do we get Kamala to debate Trump, she would D E S T R O Y and I NEED IT!!!!!!!!! #Debates2020 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 30, 2020

Trump is playing with lives of 10's of thousands of people and people who have been at his rally's have died from Covid. This is a man who only cares about his own ego, not the well being of his followers or other Americans. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

I’d show up for @JoeBiden . I care about my children and really hate corrupt unethical people like Trump. Would you? #Debates2020 #doofus — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 30, 2020

I love that @JoeBiden just laughs at what the clown says. He realizes he’s at the circus.



He then pivots and speaks truth to the American people.#Presidential #Debates2020 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2020

THE HOST SHOULD BE ABLE TO MUTE MICROPHONES. I can’t believe I want this to be more like zoom. #Debates2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2020

Take a breath.



And remember: your remote exists for a reason if you need to use it for your well-being. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 30, 2020

Wallace questioned Trump about a report that in 2016 and 2017 -- his first two years in office -- he paid $750 in federal income tax per year. "I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars in income taxes," Trump claimed. Conversation over Trump's taxes devolved yet again, with Biden sighing, "You're the worst president America has ever had, c'mon."

Chris Wallace: Will you tell us how much you paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017?



President Trump: "Millions of dollars."#Debates2020 https://t.co/onyP4vQ6ua — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 30, 2020

Where are you Tax Returns?? The one way you can prove what you say about your taxes is to produce your tax returns. Show us the returns. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

#debates2020 Yeah Trump paid millions of dollars in Taxes- maybe to the Phillipines, Turkey, Indonesia. Because it ain't going to America to pay for our Veterans, national Security and Military. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 30, 2020

With each man targeting the other's family and continuing to shout over one another ("It's hard to get any word in with this clown," Biden said. "Excuse me, this person."), Wallace appealed to the two to speak only during their time as they broached the topic of race.

I like when Biden talks direct to camera — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 30, 2020

What is happening?! Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?! #debates — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

‘He did it too. Did you see him do it?? He did. I did but he did too. Me more but him too. Did you see it?’ #debates2020 pic.twitter.com/1nq6FlDsCE — Hannah Ferrier - New Online Yachting Course (@hannahferrier_) September 30, 2020

This is the worst Verzuz ever #Debates2020 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 30, 2020

Why is this so true. Help. https://t.co/bRoFvNNlJD — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 30, 2020

This marked the first of three presidential debates, which will continue on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Ahead of the second debate, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take the stage on Oct. 7 for the vice-presidential debate.