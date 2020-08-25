Celebs React to Night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday, and featured some memorable moments. The virtual event proved to be a talking point for many celebs who took to Twitter to reflect on the night's fiery speeches.

The first night of the event featured addresses from several big names in the Republican party, including Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., among others. They all had a clear message of support for President Donald Trump.

One speaker who generated a lot of chatter on Twitter was Kimberly Guilfoyle -- the girlfriend of Trump Jr. who also happens to be the ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Guilfoyle delivered a notably enthusiastic speech, which some celebs described as "very loud" on Twitter.

All this yelling at the podium 🔚 — ⓇⓄⒸⓈⒾ (@rocsidiaz) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle knows her future father-in-law loves all caps, so that’s how she did her speech. “DO YOU LIKE ME NEW DADDY???” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, others seemed to take offense at the actual content of her speech. For instance, Sunny Hostin called into question her claims that she is a "first generation American" because her mother is from Puerto Rico -- which is a U.S. territory, and whose residents are U.S. citizens.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American - last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020

.@kimguilfoyle, in a extremist blood-and-soil screed, slams “cosmopolitan elites.” This has long been an anti-Semitic code. Thanks for making it obvious. #TrumpChaos #RepublicanConvention #Unhinged — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 25, 2020

Trump Jr. also delivered an impassioned speech which sought to both address the civil unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, while at the same time praise the work of police officers and argue for the importance of law and order.

"Every American must be free to live without fear of violence in your country, in your communities and in your homes. All men and women are created equal and must be treated equally under the law," Trump Jr. said during the virtual convention. "That's why we must put an end to racism and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their powers is held accountable. What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace and if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too."

"But we cannot lose sight of the fact that our police are American heroes," he continued. "They deserve our deepest appreciation. Because no matter what the Democrats say, you and I both know, when we dial 911, we don't want it going to voicemail. So, defunding the police is not an option."

He went on to praise his father's administration, particularly Trump's response to the coronavirus. He spent much of his speech detailing the differences in policies and practices between his father and Joe Biden. He painted a bleak picture of what a Biden presidency may look like, while espousing the merits of Trump's four years in office.

While many celebs made digs at Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., outspoken conservative commentators heralded a speech from former football star Herschel Walker, who spoke to his long-time friendship with President Trump, and vouched for his integrity.

“I have no idea what the Democratic Party stands for because they won’t tell you.” Herschel Walker says. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 25, 2020

Maximo Alvarez and Herschel Walker may prove real people are more effective and moving than politicians. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) August 25, 2020

Does anyone at the RNC understand just how badly the speeches of Guilfoyle, Gaetz, Kirk and others fully trample on the very effective messages of people like Maximo Alvarez, Vernon Jones, and Herschel Walker? — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) August 25, 2020

Overall, the response to the opening night seemed to play out along party lines, with some mocking the convention while others praised its ambitious start.

I don’t have enough weed to watch this foolishness. #RNC — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 25, 2020

Strong first night of the RNC for President @realDonaldTrump!



Congratulations to all of tonight’s incredible speakers! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2020

This is not SNL? — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 25, 2020

REPUBLICANS: The DNC was so dark and gloomy



RNC NIGHT 1: If Joe Biden wins here is exactly how and when you can expect to die — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020

Twitter is the only way to experience the RNC. https://t.co/ZGvsL5Digl — the honorable kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 25, 2020

