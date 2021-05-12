Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Announce Performances at Resorts World Las Vegas

ET has learned that the music superstars will become the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly anticipated Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors on June 24. Dion, Underwood, Perry and Bryan will all perform at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity venue that's set to open in November, along with previously announced artists Zedd and Tiësto.

"Resorts World Las Vegas is redefining the Las Vegas hospitality experience through our world-class entertainment, food and beverage and service," Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come."

"We’re so happy that Céline has decided to return to Las Vegas in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas," added John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West. "And even more that she will be joined in the rotation by some of the greatest performing talent today ... this is a legendary lineup."

Dion will kick things off on Friday, Nov. 5, marking her official return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Underwood will then take the stage for a six-show show run on Wednesday, Dec. 1, followed by Perry on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The "Firework" singer will launch "a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances," a press release states, while Bryan "will keep the party going in 2022" when he begins his six-show engagement on Friday, Feb. 11.

Tickets for all 30 shows (plus VIP and premium ticket packages) will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com. See the full list of performance dates for each artist below:

Céline Dion

Nov. 5

Nov. 6

Nov. 9

Nov. 10

Nov. 12

Nov. 13

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

Nov. 19

Nov. 20

Carrie Underwood

Dec. 1

Dec. 3

Dec. 4

Dec. 8

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Katy Perry

Dec. 29

Dec. 31

Jan. 1

Jan. 7

Jan. 8

Jan. 12

Jan. 14

Jan. 15

Luke Bryan

Feb. 11

Feb. 12

Feb. 16

Feb. 18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, along with an innovative, next-generation gaming floor and world-class food and beverage options. In addition to The Theatre, the new luxury hot spot will also be home to distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more.