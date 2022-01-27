Celine Dion Challenge: 'This Is Us' Cast and Michael Buble Get in on the Fun

The Pearsons have entered the Celine Dion challenge!

In a new video posted on Wednesday, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Jon Huertas get in on the TikTok fun. The clip starts with the trio sitting on the couch, while Moore (dressed as the older Rebecca Pearson) sits in between Brown (as Randall Pearson) and Huertas (as Miguel Rivas) and begins to lip-sync Celine’s hit, "It’s All Coming Back to Me Now."

Moore stands up as the two men slip off her sweater. While Moore goes into full performance mode, Brown dramatically operates flashlights and Huertas fans the star.

“When you call “grace” to make a @tiktok,” the actress captioned the video. “😜 #itsallcomingbacktomenow #thisisus #celinedion @celinedion @sterlingkbrown @jonhuertas.”

Huertas took to the comments to praise their performance, writing, “Who needs to eat, when Mandy becomes Celine incarnate," while Moore’s ex and friend, Wilmer Valderrama, expressed, “This is incredible.”

The official This Is Us account got in on the fun as well, writing, “🎶 It’s all coming back to us 🎶.”

The Celine Dion challenge has become a TikTok sensation. Participants of the viral craze lip-sync the song "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," while giving their most dramatic performance ever -- sometimes with the help of children, parents and pets.

Recently, Michael Buble posted a hockey-themed version. “Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves. I love you @celinedion #celinedion #canadian #itsallcomingbacktomenow,” he wrote.

In the video, Buble strips off his hockey gear and grabs a Stanley Cup trophy as he lip-syncs the tune. Adding to the drama, someone runs behind him waving a Canadian flag while another person pops a confetti cannon.

Dion couldn't help but praise her fellow Canadian. “He shoots, he scores,” the songstress wrote under the video. “You’re amazing @michaelbuble Love you! Celine xx.”