Céline Dion Says Late Husband Is 'Watching Over' Sons on Their 10th Birthday

Céline Dion knows her late husband still looks out for their sons. The 52-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to assure her twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, that their father, René Angélil, is with them as they celebrate their 10th birthday.

The couple also shares a 19-year-old son, René-Charles. Dion's manager and husband died in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Dion captioned both throwback and recent pics of her youngest sons. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."

"Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx," she added.

During an interview with ET last year, Dion opened up about her children helping her to keep her late husband's memory alive.

"Every day, I still see him because my three children... they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man," she said. "René is with me all the time. And that's why I find the courage. That's why I am strong and that's why I'm finding with time, even more strength, because as a single mom I have to teach my kids independence, because it's extremely important to be independent in life."

