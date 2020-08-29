Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Sterling K. Brown, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Actor

Celebrities and fans alike are paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman after it was revealed on Friday that the acclaimed actor died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but never publicly spoke about his illness. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, per a statement on his Instagram.

The news of Boseman's passing has left his former co-stars, friends and fans in shock, many not knowing the actor was battling cancer.

Denzel Washington reacted to the news in a statement to ET that reads, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Black Panther alongside Boseman, took to Twitter to express his sadness. "I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here," he wrote. "Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."

Fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also wrote a heartfelt message, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Kerry Washington wrote: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020

Wakanda Forever.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

F*ck this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family



Long live the king #ripchadwick pic.twitter.com/CCUNP4CsdM — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 29, 2020

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 29, 2020

This is so incredibly sad. Rest in Power and in Peace Chadwick. 💔 https://t.co/iTQ8bibj3T — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

We are crushed. Marvel has lost a true superhero and friend, but our hearts are heaviest for Chadwick’s family. Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend. — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) August 29, 2020

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone.