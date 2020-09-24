Chadwick Boseman Mural Goes Up in Downtown Disney in California

Chadwick Boseman's legacy will never be forgotten. On Thursday, Disney unveiled a stunning mural of the late Black Panther star at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. The painting was created by artist and author Nikkolas Smith and shows Boseman doing the Wakanda salute with a young child wearing a Black Panther mask.

"This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 ," Smith wrote on Instagram. "It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus."

"To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman," he continued. "I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

While Disneyland remains closed, Downtown Disney and its shops are still in operation.

Baseman died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43 from colon cancer. The actor had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis, and the news came as a shock to many, leaving a deep impact on the public as well as his friends and colleagues.

ET learned last week that Boseman was laid to rest miles from his Anderson, South Carolina, hometown. According to his death certificate, the Get on Up star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.

"Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history," Boseman shared in the clip played during the segment. "The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose."

