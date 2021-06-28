Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous BET Award for Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman's legacy was honored at Sunday's BET Awards. The late star earned the award for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was announced by Renée Zellweger.

Boseman was up against Aldis Hodge, Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Eddie Murphy and Lakeith Stanfield, but his critically-acclaimed roles as Levee Green in the beloved drama earned the win. His final role also saw him posthumously awarded a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

The acclaimed actor was also included in the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Film Independent

This recent win comes just after Howard University announced it would honor the late actor's memory by naming their newly re-established college of fine arts after him. It will now be known as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The actor, who died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. One of his professors was Phylicia Rashad, who is now the Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward, put out a statement saying she was "extremely pleased" with the college's naming and Rashad's new role as Dean. "Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist," she said. "The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."