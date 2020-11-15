Chadwick Boseman's Brother Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Actor's Posthumous Nomination

Chadwick Boseman's older brother, Kevin, had all the faith he'd be recognized for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And now the actor has received his first posthumous award nomination for his role in the upcoming Netflix film.

Kevin took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt note about Boseman's Best Actor nomination at the upcoming IFP Gotham Awards, revealing he had to "sit with this for a couple days."

"I had to sit with this for a couple days. After screening this with him, I told him he was about to get all the nominations and... I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment," Kevin wrote. "Congratulations, Baby Brother. ❤️❤️❤️."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on August Wilson's 1982 play of the same name, is Boseman's final film. The actor died in August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

In the movie -- debuting on Netflix on Dec. 18 -- Boseman plays trumpet player Levee, who vies for his own spot in the music world. The film, also starring Viola Davis, was produced by Denzel Washington.

"Who knew he didn't have much life left? But he didn't get cheated. We did," Washington said of Boseman at the Toronto International Film Festival. "He didn't get cheated, we did. I pray for his poor wife and his family, they got cheated. But he lived a full life."

