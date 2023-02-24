Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson and More Reflect on Quincy Jones' Legacy Ahead of His 90th Birthday (Exclusive)

Quincy Jones has some A-list fans. Ahead of the musician's 90th birthday, stars gushed to ET about Jones' epic career.

"He is a blueprint of this industry!" Jennifer Hudson said, with Ludacris agreeing, "Everyone in the music industry looks up to Quincy Jones. It's that simple."

Meanwhile, Chaka Khan called Jones "the best that there ever was in his field."

"Everybody who ever is around Quincy Jones says the same thing, that there's a light about him," Oprah Winfrey told ET, adding in a 1996 interview that Jones "stole my heart when we did The Color Purple."

Steven Spielberg noted that Jones has "worn many, many hats" throughout his career.

"I think Quincy Jones knows more people, more significant people who have changed the world, than anybody I have ever met," Spielberg said.

It's safe to say Rashida Jones is a fan too, as the soon-to-be 90-year-old is the actress' dad.

"He is very supportive of anything that I decided to do," the younger Jones told ET in 2005.

In a 2007 chat with Jones, he told ET that the actress and his six other children make him "the luckiest man on the planet."

"I am so proud of it, I can't stand it," he said of his kids. "I always told them I want to be their friend, their parent first, but I wanna be their friend because that's for life."

As for his own legacy, Jones told ET in 1990 that, since he doesn't "have a clue" what that will be, he's "just going to keep on doing my thing and hope that it will mean something to somebody."