Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday.

Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige pants and sneakers, as The Batman actress, 33, looked chic in a long black trench coat that she wore over a gray sweater and brown pants. Kravitz completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The couple reportedly dined at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair. Tatum is currently in London filming the third installment of Magic Mike.

Tatum and Kravitz’s latest outing comes almost eight months after they were spotted for the first time in New York City.

Back in February, the Dog star attended the premiere of Kravitz’s latest film, The Batman, with her stepfather, Jason Momoa.

C.HARRIS / SplashNews.com

During the film’s premiere, Kravitz told ET what it was like to have their support. "I feel very lucky to have a lot of people who love me," Kravitz said. "It's wonderful."

In March, a source told ET that the pair’s relationship is “still going strong.”

"They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source said at the time. "Channing goes out of his way to make sure Zoë feels loved, and she does the same for him."

The source added that Tatum was very supportive of her career, noting that "he is such a fan of hers, both in their personal relationship and professionally speaking as an actor."

And Kravitz has her family’s support when it comes to their relationship as well. "[Kravitz's] family also loves Channing and think they are a great fit,” the source shared.