Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark New Dating Rumors in NYC

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were snapped looking close on Monday in New York City, sparking rumors yet again that the two are dating.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, 32-year-old Kravitz wraps her arms around 41-year-old Tatum as he takes her for a bike ride. Both are dressed casually, Kravitz in jeans and a black tank top and Tatum in jeans and a gray T-shirt.

ET has reached out to both Tatum and Kravitz's reps for comment.

It's important to note that the two are working together professionally. Kravitz is directing Tatum in Pussy Island, a thriller she co-wrote. According to Deadline, the film -- which marks Kravitz's directorial debut -- is about a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida who has her eye on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she gets into King’s inner circle and gets invited to an intimate gathering on his private island, she senses there's "more to this island that meets the eye. ... Something terrifying."

This isn't the first time Kravitz and Tatum have sparked dating rumors, but E! News reported in January that the two weren't dating after she filed for divorce from her ex, Karl Glusman.

In June, Kravitz told Deadline that Tatum was her first choice to play Slater in Pussy Island.

"I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter," she said.

For his part, Tatum said he was shocked when he received her phone call.

"I didn't know her," he explained. "I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things."

The two also hilariously shared that Kravitz ended up convincing Tatum to stop wearing Crocs.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore," Tatum said. "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can't ever do that again. And I said, 'OK, fine.'"

Kravitz joked that she was just trying to be a good friend.

"Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them," she cracked.