Channing Tatum Shares Update on His Daughter's 'Beef' With Sandra Bullock's Daughter at School

Channing Tatum is recalling one of the first times he met Sandra Bullock -- and it was in the principal's office at their daughters' school after they got into a couple of scraps on campus. But fans need not worry. They're all good now.

The Magic Mike star made the revelation and opened up about the parental headache while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, which recently featured him for its February cover. Near the latter part of the lie detector test, the 42-year-old actor was asked if it was true he met his The Lost City co-star at his daughter's principal's office, and that's when he proceeded to tell the story about the reason why they interacted a lot at the school their daughters used to attend.

"We didn't meet there but we definitely had probably one of our more connective conversations there," he said. "Our daughters [Bullock's daughter, Laila, 11, and Tatum's daughter, Everly, 9] got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both, very, very strong-willed little girls and, yeah, it was fun. It was a very fun year that year."

But do they still have a beef?

"They love each other now," Tatum gushed. "They can't get enough of each other. They just wanna hang out all the time."

Back in March, Bullock spoke with ET about the sweet friendship her and Tatum's daughter formed following "full months" of sleepovers their little girls had while the pair was filming The Lost City.

"They are," Bullock responded when asked if Laila and Everly were best friends after the time they spent on set with their parents. "It was full months of sleepovers. I mean, they're the same. They're two A-type strong women who just, you know, they're exerting their power. I respect it."

Also in the Vanity Fair interview, Tatum opened up about a host of subjects and even gave a rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he says of his marriage to Dewan, who is the mother of his 9-year-old daughter, Everly. "I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."