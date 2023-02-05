Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)

Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.

"There's so many amazing artists here, Doja Cat's here! I'm kind of excited to see everyone," Charli said, when asked who she was most looking forward to seeing. "I haven't been out in a while, so this should be fun."

Landon also opened up about his dad, Travis Barker, and his marriage to Landon's new stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

"It's been amazing. It's been great, she's awesome," Landon said, beaming, adding that his dad's happy relationship has been "inspiring" for him.

Charli and Landon just spoke with ET in their first joint interview last week, when they opened up at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday in West Hollywood. The pair gushed about their young romance and what the future holds for them.

The couple, who have been dating since last June, couldn't stop smiling, and for good reason, too.

"There's been so many things that have happened since we've started dating," D'Amelio said. "Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey. And it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It's always been very fun."

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.