Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' Star, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, best known for his role on the beloved NBC sitcom Night Court, has died. He was 75.

The actor died on Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to multiplereports. Robinson died as a result of cardiac arrest and multi-system organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, People reports.

Robinson's career lasted over 50 years with roles both on television and on stage. His first film role came in Jack Nicholson's 1971 directorial debut, Drive, He Said. The same year, Robinson was cast in his first TV role, with a part on Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law.

His most iconic role came in 1984, playing the court clerk Mac Robinson in the second season of the iconic sitcom Night Court. It was a part he played for 180 episodes, throughout the show's 9 season run.

Robinson later played a fictionalized version of himself in an episode of 30 Rock in which he reprised his role as Mac in a meta-recreation of Night Court, which reunited him with several of his old co-stars.

Robinson continued acting until his death, with a recurring role on the CBS sitcom Mom, as well as a miniseries, Love in the Time of Corona. He already filmed two projects that are currently in post-production.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita, and his children -- Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron -- as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.