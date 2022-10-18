Charlize Theron Talks Possible 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron is always down to reunite with her Fast & Furious family!

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the Oscar winner at Elle's Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Monday, where she opened up about playing villainous cyberterrorist Cipher once again in the franchise's upcoming 10th installment, Fast X.

"I feel so lucky that I'm just, like, such a small, small part of this incredible thing that they've built for so many years," Theron raved. "I think what Vin and the producers and Universal have done with that whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it just doesn't happen. You just don't have an audience with you for that long of a ride. No pun intended. Or maybe."

"I'm always grateful when they call me," she added. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I get to go and do this again. This is amazing.'"

So, would she be interested in further Fast & Furious projects, perhaps a Cipher spinoff? "If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I'm in," she shares.

In her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil, Theron shares the screen with some more formidable forces, co-starring alongside Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone and more. Yeoh was honored at the Elle event on Monday, and Theron said she was excited to be in attendance and say "thank you" to an actress she has admired for many years.

"We were only on set [together] for two days, and I really, I was incredibly starstruck," she recalled. "And I probably like- I didn't keep it together. But I thought this would be a great opportunity to actually try and say to her, thank you for, you know, everything that she's given me."

"She doesn't even know, you know, I'm just a viewer. I just like watching her movies," the actress continued. "But she's a woman that really, really inspires me by the choices that she makes, by the amount of compassion that she has -- not just for herself, but for the rest of the world and the time and the energy that she takes. I just find her to be incredibly talented."

And, during our interview, Theron had another starstruck moment, fanning out over another of the night's honorees, Sigourney Weaver!

"I'm having a total fan-out moment right now," she said as she caught eyes with the celebrated actress. "I'm, like, a massive fan. I have a saying, I'm like, whenever I look at a character, I'm like, 'What would Sigourney Weaver do?'"