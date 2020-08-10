Chelsea Handler Says She Has 'Deep Sexual Feelings' for Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New Comedy Special

Just in case Chelsea Handler hasn't been clear enough about her feelings for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she's included her love for him in her upcoming comedy special. The comedian opens up about her "deep sexual feelings" for the New York governor in the special's trailer, released on Wednesday.

"The thing is, I like older men, which brings me to the strong and deep sexual feelings that I have developed for Andrew Cuomo," Handler says. "I want him to flatten my curve, then I want to flatten his curve. And then I want us to apex together."

The former late-night host returns to stand up after six years for Chelsea Handler: Evolution. During the hour-long special, she opens up about her friends, family and first foray into therapy. The special was filmed in her home state of New Jersey this summer. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocol was followed -- which would make Cuomo very happy.

Watch the trailer below.

Handler -- one of Cuomo's many celeb admirers -- made her affections for him known in a love letter posted by Vogue in March. The piece was titled, "Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want to Be Your First Lady."

"Out of the darkness, you, Andrew Cuomo, walk into my life, looking remarkably like the Incredible Hulk," she wrote. "Your daily briefings have come at a time when I was beginning to wonder where the good men were and to feel despair that this was just the way the world was now."

Handler continued, "Thank you, Andrew Cuomo. Thank you for reminding us that there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth -- even when the news is bad."

"I love you, Andrew Cuomo," Handler said. "Your daughters are lucky to have a dad like you. Thank you for showing us the heart of a New Yorker. But, most of all, thank you for your competence."

Chelsea Handler: Evolution premieres Thursday, Oct. 22 on HBO Max. See more on Cuomo in the video below.