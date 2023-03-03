Cher Blushes Over Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, Says She's 'Happy' (Exclusive)

Cher blushed over her new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, on Thursday, telling ET that she's thrilled with her new relationship.

Cher spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the premiere for Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. When told she seemed happy with Edwards, she responded, "Yes I am."

Edwards, 36, and Cher, 76, were first romantically linked in November, when they were spotted walking together in Los Angeles. Cher later confirmed the relationship and went into more details about the couple's 40-year age gap on The Kelly Clarkson Showin December.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Cher first worked with Carol Burnett when she appeared as a guest on Burnett's variety show. "We worked across the hall from each other," Cher told ET on Thursday. "She's exactly the way you hope she is. She's funny and silly and warm and when you guys are working together, she gives more than she gets."

"Meryl [Streep] once told me, 'If you do better in the other actor's closeup than you do in your own, you're doing a good job,' and that's what I feel about Carol," Cher continued.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs April 26 on NBC.