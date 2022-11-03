Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out

Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles.

Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.

According to the eyewitness, “Cher and Alexander looked very flirty and were holding hands at the table.”

After leaving the restaurant, Cher and Edwards got into a car, where he kissed her hand as they drove off.

Neither Cher nor Edwards have publicly spoken about the status of their relationship.

Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, was last linked to Amber Rose. The pair confirmed their romance in 2018. One year later, they welcomed their 3-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose and Edwards ended their relationship in 2021, and he admitted to cheating on her with 12 women.

Meanwhile, Cher has kept her love life private. In recent years, the Mama Mia: Here We Go Again actress has opened up about her past relationships with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

In 2018, the "Turn Back Time" singer dished on her feelings about dating in the limelight and why it’s so hard.

"Not this week. I’m still on the lookout," the Oscar winner said. "The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something special."