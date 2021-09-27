Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Will Still Compete on 'DWTS' After COVID Diagnosis

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby's mirrorball dreams are still alive! After the Dancing With the Stars partners both tested positive for COVID-19, ET has confirmed that they will continue on in the competition.

For the Monday, Oct. 4 episode, Burke and Rigsby will be dancing live, solo from their separate homes. The 34-year-old Peloton instructor and his 37-year-old DWTS pro, who are both vaccinated, are both still under quarantine and are being monitored to ensure they feel well enough to dance.

Burke reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a video of her at-home dancing setup.

"I've turned our living room into a ballroom," she said. "It's been challenging, no doubt, but I'm just so grateful for this opportunity. This is definitely a new thing that has never happened before. This is going to go down in history, you guys... See you in my living room, but also on the dance floor!"

The pro dancer also gave fans an update on her health, revealing that she "feels great," but has lost her sense of taste and smell.

One day before the pair was set to compete in the show's second week, Burke revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID.

"I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," Burke tearfully said in an Instagram video. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow.... I just hope I didn't spread it."

"For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f**king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I've been ordered to stay home," she continued. "I can't believe this happened."

Neither Burke nor Rigsby appeared live on the Sept. 27 episode of the show, rather judges and fans scored their salsa via rehearsal footage. They earned a score of 24 out of 40, and were able to stave off elimination.

Following the episode, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the partners, and Burke revealed that she had "no idea" she had COVID before she received her positive test result.

"I did start to feel like maybe I was coming down with like a flu or maybe I was just totally worn out from traveling or whatever, or lack of sleep, but never did I ever think it was going to be COVID," she said. "Obviously, when I got tested and it was positive, I was shocked and sad, because I just knew it wasn't gonna be possible for me to dance."

As for Rigsby, who had COVID earlier this year, he was more focused on his partner than their missed performance.

"I know how hard it hits. I got a really bad case," Rigsby said. "I was just worried about Cheryl, because even though she's young and healthy, no one knows how this virus and affect anyone."

Just days later, Rigsby tested positive for COVID, too. He said in an Instagram video that was suffering from "mild symptoms," including congestion, a headache and a slight cough. His symptoms were, however, "night and day" to his first COVID case, which he contracted prior to getting the vaccine.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days," he captioned the clip. "I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.