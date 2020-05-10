Cheryl Burke Praises Husband Matthew Lawrence as Her 'Rock' Amid Her Sobriety Journey

"He is just my rock. I don't know where I would be without him," she said of her husband, Matthew Lawrence, with whom she tied the knot last year.

During a chat with ET's Lauren Zima over the weekend, Burke added that her husband is "a great guy," before revealing that her initial decision to get sober came during their engagement party.

"It happened because of my father passing away, two years ago. He was an alcoholic," she said. "It was a subconscious thing. It wasn't like I announced it to the world that I was going to try and do this and I didn't even announce it to my husband. This all happened literally spur of the moment. I just felt really disgusting inside."

"I didn't feel good about myself during the engagement party that Kym Herjavec and Robert threw for us," she continued. "That was my decision. I was just like, 'I'm going to do it. I'm going to just keep this promise to myself.' Now been two years."

On GMA, Burke further delved into how her father's struggle with alcohol influenced her decision to get sober.

"I don't know if it's genetic, but it definitely runs in the family, and I didn't want to fall down that slippery slope," she explained.

Prior to getting sober, Burke said drinking became an "everyday thing" for her, and even caused her to lose her memory about some of the most exciting times in her life.

"I am an addict. I have those tendencies. When I first moved to Los Angeles I was a party girl. I just took it to the next level and it became an issue," she said. "One thing I do regret is that for the first 10 years of my Dancing career, my memory's a little foggy... I don't remember some of the details."

Though Burke admitted that she lost some friends after making the "life-altering" decision to get sober, she's now thankful to have "a lot more meaningful friends."

"Some people will support it. Some people won't. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this," she said. "It's important for me to also surround myself with people that have the same values."

One of those people is her current DWTS partner, AJ McLean, who's also sober.

"I truly believe people come into your life because they are a reflection of you somehow," she said of her partner. "He has taught me patience and that it's OK to be vulnerable."

During ET's interview with Burke and McLean, the Backstreet Boys singer gushed over his partner's sobriety journey.

"I'm very, very proud of this one, because I've been doing this for over 20 years and I finally am taking it seriously and I'm finally doing it right. But it took me that long," he said. "She's crushing it."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.