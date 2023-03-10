Cheryl Burke Responds to Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Wanting Kids With Chilli

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her ex-husband’s new relationship.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was on Thursday's episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison and discussed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence and singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ new relationship, stressing that she does “wish him well.”

Back in January, Matthew and Chilli took to Instagram to confirm their relationship. The confirmation of the pair's relationship came just over three months after Matthew and Cheryl finalized their divorce. Cheryl first filed for divorce back in February 2022 at a Los Angeles courthouse. In the docs, obtained by ET, Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as Jan. 7, 2022.

“[Kids are] the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he told ET earlier this month. “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”

Cheryl noted that she isn't surprised that Matthew wants kids.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she said. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Cheryl -- whose divorce from Matthew was finalized in September 2022 -- added, "I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."

Randy Shropshire / Stringer

As for Matthew and Chilli, they made their red carpet debut on Thursday night, attending a dinner party to celebrate Lifetime Black Excellence with their female creatives and talent at the Verizon +Play House.