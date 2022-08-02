Cheryl Burke Reveals Drinking Has Been on Her Mind 'A Lot More Than Normal'

Cheryl Burke is getting candid about the current stage of her sobriety journey. In the latest video of her Burke in the Game podcast, the 38-year-old opened her latest episode with a confession about how she is feeling.

“Last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I’m still pissed but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

“And I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it’s out of my control. So right now I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour,” she added.

Burke, who shared that she officially became sober in 2018, revealed that although she hasn’t felt like drinking, the thought of it has crossed her mind.

“Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately,” she said. “But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal.”

Burke revealed that she has spoken to her therapist, and realized that it is because she hasn’t been active with her program and hasn’t completed the fourth step that “I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now," adding that she is going to "slowly get back into it."

David Livingston/FilmMagic

Burke revealed that she is aware of the triggers that come with going out with friends and the solution to the issue.

“I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there’s like a time frame when I should not be out, and I think it’s, like, 10:30,” she shared.

“I know that’s like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way. Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night.”

The dancer revealed that her podcast allows her a space to hold herself accountable -- and be open with her friends.

“I’m really trying to call it out, because that is the name of the game and so that I don’t unfortunately or fortunately relapse,” she said. “I don’t want to have to even have that discussion. I think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I'm doing by talking to you guys.”

Before starting the episode, the host thanked her listeners. “Thank you for listening and this podcast has been very helpful with any crazy emotions that go through my body,” she said.

Burke has been candid about the peaks and valleys of her sobriety. In 2021, she echoed similar sentiments while speaking with A.J. McLean -- sharing that she has "been feeling like drinking again a lot lately."

In 2021, Burke said that being so public about her sobriety journey was "scary," Burke admitted to ET at the time. "Especially being sober."

"Its been interesting for me to actually feel the feelings that are happening," Burke told ET. "It's almost been a whole new experience, in a good way. It's almost like I have a new love and passion for Dancing With the Stars, because seeing everything for how it is, and it's really nice."